Lakeland PBS

Update on Fire at Bemidji Area Auto Salvage and Body Repair

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2021

Lakeland News has more information on the massive fire at a Bemidji area auto salvage and body repair business that happened Wednesday about 10 miles south of Bemidji.

Bemidji fire officials now say two firefighters, not one, suffered injuries while fighting the fire at Mike’s Auto Salvage and Auto Body Repair. Their names and conditions are not being released at this time.

The condition on the civilian injured in the fire has also been updated. According to a press release from the Bemidji Fire Deparment, that person has not been identified either, but suffered second-degree burns to his arms and torso and is being treated at a burn center in Duluth.

The structure and its contents, valued at $500,000, are a total loss. The fire is currently under investigation, but fire officials say it is considered accidental in nature. Firefighters were on the scene for about five hours.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Renovations Planned for Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Two-Vehicle Accident Reported in Morrison County

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle While Walking Near Upsala

Fire at Auto Salvage South of Bemidji Injures Two

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.