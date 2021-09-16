Lakeland PBS

UPDATE – Missing Bemidji Woman Found Safe In Near Eureka, Montana

Chaz MootzSep. 16 2021

Stephanie Chupp

The Bemidji Police Department received information that Stephanie Chupp was found in good health and unharmed in Lincoln County, Montana near Eureka.

Deputies spoke with Chupp who travelled alone and verified she left Bemidji under no duress.

Chupp was reported missing by her roommates and co-workers on Tuesday. The Bemidji Police Department collaborated with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies to locate Chupp.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Asking For Help in Locating Missing Woman

UPDATE: Bemidji Officers Arrest Three People in Connection with Gunshot Incident on Wednesday

Early Morning Hit-and-Run Crash Reported in Bemidji

Teenager Arrested After Multiple Gunshots Fired in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.