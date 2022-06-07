Update: 12-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing in Bemidji Located
UPDATE: Karsen Trenton-Chandler Smith, aged 12, who was reported as a runaway yesterday in Bemidji, has been located as of today.
Smith was reported as a runaway on June 6th, 2022. When he was last seen riding his bike on 29th Street and Irvine Avenue in Bemidji. The Bemidji Police Department had been seeking help from the public with assistance to finding him.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.