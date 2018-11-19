Lakeland PBS
Untimely Turnovers Send Pierz Home In State Semifinal

Anthony Scott
Nov. 19 2018
The football Class AAA semifinal was a thriller. Two unbeatens went at it, but the Pierz Pioneers fell 25-20 against Rochester Lourdes.

“You play this whole game over it’s probably going to be close again. That’s how good these teams are,” Leo Pohlkamp, Pierz’s head coach, said. “It’s a game of chances and you got to make the most of them.”

Pierz’s best chance came on the opening drive when a kick return reverse was called back because of a penalty.

“We started the game, and we had a touchdown, and lost that,” Pohlkamp said. “You have to make plays throughout the whole game, but we battled.”

Pierz outgained Lourdes both through the air and on the ground but two untimely turnovers in the redzone would be the difference.

“I think we had the opportunities and we had the plays, but we just didn’t follow through,” Alex Gross, Pierz senior defensive back, said.

The respect was earned by both teams on Saturday, but only one could come away with the victory. Rochester Lourdes will play Fairmont in the Class AAA State Championship on Saturday, November 24th at 1 p.m.

