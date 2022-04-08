Lakeland PBS

University of Minnesota Plans to Pay Athletes for Academic Success

Emma HudziakApr. 8 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota plans to start paying its athletes for doing well in the classroom.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle announced the move Friday.

The NCAA currently allows schools to give academic bonuses of up to $5,980 annually to athletes as per a federal judge’s mandate two years ago. Minnesota set a school record over the past year with 431 academic All-Big Ten selections, 180 Big Ten distinguished scholars and 15 academic All-Americans.

ESPN reported earlier this week that 22 of 130 Football Bowl Subdivision schools plan to pay athletes for high academic performance. Wisconsin was the only Big Ten squad.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

BSU Students to Present Research at Annual Achievement Conference

Brainerd Student-Athletes Receive Sports Medicine Services in New Contract

Bus Driver Shortage May Affect Forestview Middle School Winter Athletics

University of Minnesota Mandates COVID-19 Vaccinations

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.