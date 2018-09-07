Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

United Way Collecting Winter Wear For “Coats For The Community”

Shirelle Moore
Sep. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

United Way of Bemidji Area is helping people stay warm this winter with their annual Coats For The Community drive.

Between now and October 3rd, you can stop by JCPenney, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, both Lueken’s Village Foods locations in Bemidji, or Dress Club Cleaners and donate new or gently used winter gear to the cause. The clothes will be distributed to anyone in need on October 6th.

Shannon Combs, the United Way Of Bemidji Community Engagement Coordinator, says, “We’re accepting any gently used men’s, women’s, children’s coats of any size. We also accept winter gear such as snow pants and boots and scarfs and hats. I feel like, children go through snow pants really quickly and we like to get a lot of donations of that because it’s good for the kids to have.”

The distribution will be held at First Lutheran Church. Anyone in need is welcome to stop by.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Community Theater Presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”

New Partnership Launches New Solar Technology

AmeriCorps NCCC Members Lend A Hand At Bemidji Food Shelf

20 for 20: No Smoking Beltrami County (2005)

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lynn H VanAllen said

Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More

gary said

If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More

MX Player For PC said

wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More

shareit For PC said

Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More

Latest Story

BSU Encourages Students To Get involved With “Beaver Organization Bash”

They say one of the best ways to make the most of your college years is by getting involved, which is why Bemidji State University brought out
Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Latest Stories

BSU Encourages Students To Get involved With "Beaver Organization Bash"

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Bemidji Community Theater Presents "A Streetcar Named Desire"

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Fishing Tips: Bottom Bouncers

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Brainerd City Council Forms Historical Water Tower Citizen Committee

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

CLC Hosts First Cultural Thursday Series Of School Year

Posted on Sep. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.