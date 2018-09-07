United Way Collecting Winter Wear For “Coats For The Community”

United Way of Bemidji Area is helping people stay warm this winter with their annual Coats For The Community drive.

Between now and October 3rd, you can stop by JCPenney, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, both Lueken’s Village Foods locations in Bemidji, or Dress Club Cleaners and donate new or gently used winter gear to the cause. The clothes will be distributed to anyone in need on October 6th.

Shannon Combs, the United Way Of Bemidji Community Engagement Coordinator, says, “We’re accepting any gently used men’s, women’s, children’s coats of any size. We also accept winter gear such as snow pants and boots and scarfs and hats. I feel like, children go through snow pants really quickly and we like to get a lot of donations of that because it’s good for the kids to have.”

The distribution will be held at First Lutheran Church. Anyone in need is welcome to stop by.