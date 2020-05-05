U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Click to print (Opens in new window)

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis brought his “Re-open Minnesota For Business” roundtable tour to Crosslake on Saturday.

The Republican hopeful had a conversation with several of Brainerd Lakes area businesses on his idea of opening up the state immediately. Lewis emphasized the idea that the stay-at-home order should be lifted because of the effect it’s having on small businesses and the state’s economy.

Last week, the state’s stay-at-home order was extended to May 18th by Gov. Tim Walz. Lewis says that extension needs to be the end of it and is advocating re-opening resorts and for restaurants to be able to use their outdoor patios for dining.

