Lakeland PBS

U.S. Senate Candidate Talks Reopening MN For Business in Crosslake

Nathan Green — May. 4 2020

U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis brought his “Re-open Minnesota For Business” roundtable tour to Crosslake on Saturday.

The Republican hopeful had a conversation with several of Brainerd Lakes area businesses on his idea of opening up the state immediately. Lewis emphasized the idea that the stay-at-home order should be lifted because of the effect it’s having on small businesses and the state’s economy.

Last week, the state’s stay-at-home order was extended to May 18th by Gov. Tim Walz. Lewis says that extension needs to be the end of it and is advocating re-opening resorts and for restaurants to be able to use their outdoor patios for dining.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Latest Stories

Republicans Putting Pressure on Walz to Reopen Businesses More Quickly

Posted on May. 4 2020

Sanford Health Advises Bemidji City Council on Effects of COVID-19, Warns of Surge

Posted on May. 4 2020

Protest Held in Bemidji to Reopen Minnesota

Posted on May. 4 2020

Social Distancing Still Important After Stay-at-Home Order Ends

Posted on May. 4 2020

Big Al's Bar & Grill in Emily Offers Live Music and Curbside BBQ

Posted on May. 4 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.