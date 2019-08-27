Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber Holds Town Hall In Merrifield

Aug. 27 2019

Congressman Pete Stauber of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District visited Merrifield today to talk trade, manufacturing, and small business issues.

The town hall was held at Clow Stamping in Merrifield and was put on by the Lakes Area Manufacturing Association in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Many of the issues that local business owners brought up at the town hall were how policies proposed on Capitol Hill affect small businesses owners here in Crow Wing County.

“When there is proposed legislation that comes forward I say wait, let’s take a deeper dive into it. What does it do? What does it look like for the small business owner on Main Street in Crow Wing County? What does it look like? What are the positive effects, what are the negative effects?” said Rep. Stauber. “It may look good from an unelected bureaucrat in Washington D.C. but what does it do to the actual business owner?”

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Radinovich Not Seeking 8th District Rematch Against Rep. Stauber In 2020

Applications Due Today For Destination Downtown 3.0 Challenge

Crow Wing County Man Suffers Injury Caused By Fireworks

State Legislators Meet With Public In Town Hall Meeting In Menahga

Latest Story

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

A woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated after deputies from Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an assault in
Posted on Aug. 27 2019

Latest Stories

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

Posted on Aug. 27 2019

The Viking Era Was Brought To Life During First Nisswa Viking Festival

Posted on Aug. 27 2019

Beltrami County Sheriff's Office To Increase DUI Enforcement Over Labor Day Weekend

Posted on Aug. 27 2019

BSU Football Sophomore Running Backs Taking Charge

Posted on Aug. 27 2019

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Takes Win Against Laporte

Posted on Aug. 27 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.