U.S. Rep. Pete Stauber Holds Town Hall In Merrifield

Congressman Pete Stauber of Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District visited Merrifield today to talk trade, manufacturing, and small business issues.

The town hall was held at Clow Stamping in Merrifield and was put on by the Lakes Area Manufacturing Association in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Many of the issues that local business owners brought up at the town hall were how policies proposed on Capitol Hill affect small businesses owners here in Crow Wing County.

“When there is proposed legislation that comes forward I say wait, let’s take a deeper dive into it. What does it do? What does it look like for the small business owner on Main Street in Crow Wing County? What does it look like? What are the positive effects, what are the negative effects?” said Rep. Stauber. “It may look good from an unelected bureaucrat in Washington D.C. but what does it do to the actual business owner?”