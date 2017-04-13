DONATE

LPTV NEWS

U.S. Drops “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan

Mal Meyer
Apr. 13 2017
Leave a Comment
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in Afghanistan.

Adam Stump is a Pentagon spokesman. Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.”

Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mobile Riverine Force Museum Visits The Beltrami County Fair

100th Anniversary of the start of WWI

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Lisa Jordan at The Crossing Arts Alliance said

Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More

Janis said

Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More

Willie Davis said

Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More

Kelly said

I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More

0

MnDOT Announces Over 200 Road And Bridge Construction Projects

The 2017 road construction season is ready to begin, with more than 200 road and bridge jobs in the pipeline totaling one billion dollars. The
Posted on Apr. 13 2017

Recently Added

MnDOT Announces Over 200 Road And Bridge Construction Projects

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

Bemidji Sanford Health Launches New Clinic For Hypertension

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

Coon Rapids Man Accused Of Murder Asks Judges To Drop Charges

Posted on Apr. 13 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.