U.S. Drops “Mother Of All Bombs” On Afghanistan

Adam Stump is a Pentagon spokesman. Stump says it was the first-ever combat use of the bomb, known as the GBU-43, which he said contains 11 tons of explosives. The Air Force calls it the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb. Based on the acronym, it has been nicknamed the “Mother Of All Bombs.”
Stump says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by IS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the border with Pakistan.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you so much for shining a light on our young artists at the Young at Art e... Read More
Kyle was the son of my ex brother in law. My prayers are with the Schiltz family... Read More
Willie Davis and VFW post 6206 Color/Honor Guard sends a big thank you to Ms... Read More
I Sure was one of the people that did get a pic with clifford I Just Don't see i... Read More