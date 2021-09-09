Lakeland PBS

Two Vehicle Accident Involving a Tractor Reported Near Pierz

Nick UrsiniSep. 9 2021

Two people were injured during a two-vehicle accident involving a tractor in Granite Township, four miles east of Pierz.

At 9:20 PM, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call of an accident near the intersection of 153rd Street and 305th Avenue.

According to the release, 31-year old Jordon Przybilla of Pierz was traveling west of 153rd Street in a tractor. 40-year old Jason Boser of Pierz was also traveling west on 153rd Street in a GMC pickup truck. Boser went over a small hill in the road and collided into the back of the tractor.

Boser was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. Przybilla was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

