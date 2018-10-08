Two People Sent To Hospital After Crash In Wadena County

Two people were sent to the hospital Friday after a crash in Wadena County. The Wadena County Sheriff’s office got the call just after 5 in the afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of County Road 23 and County Road 4.

Upon arrival, law enforcement learned Kimberly Edin, 58, of Staples, failed to yield the right of way while eastbound on County Road 4. As a result, Edin collided with Jenna Ashman, 29, of Verndale, who was northbound on County Road 23. Edin’s Chevrolet Traverse struck Ashman’s Jeep Cherokee in the driver’s door. Ashman’s Jeep rolled two and a half times coming to a rest in the Northeast ditch of the intersection. Edin’s Traverse spun and came to a rest on the Northeast shoulder of the intersection.

Ashman and her passenger were transported to Tri County Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. Edin walked away from the crash unharmed.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Verndale Police Department, Verndale Fire Department and Lakewood Ambulance service.