Two People Injured in a Two-Vehicle Crash in Nevis

Emma HudziakJul. 29 2022

27-year-old Parker Shearer of Duluth, and 29-year-old Lydia Shinkle of Duluth were both injured in a two-vehicle crash in Nevis on July 25th.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office reported that around 1:09 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy 34 and Co. Rd 82 in the City of Nevis.

Upon arrival deputies starting to conduct an investigation. Sheriff Cory Aukes reported that 18-year-old Brodey Welter of Champlin, MN was driving a 2022 BMW west on Hubbard County Rd. 82 when he had made a stop at a stop sign at Hwy 34.

Reports said that Welter pulled out onto the path of Shearer and and passenger Shinkle as they were traveling south on Hwy 34 in a 2021 Nissan. Both vehicles collided causing damage to both vehicles.

Both Shearer and Shinkle were transported to St Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids by ambulance. Shearer was treated for facial injuries, and Shinkle was treated for her injuries from the crash.

Sheriff’s reported that Welter was cited for failure to yield. An investigation on the accident is currently being conducted by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by North Memorial Ambulances.

By — Emma Hudziak

