Two People Facing Drug Charges Following Raid at Red Lake Home

Two people from Red Lake are facing drug charges following a police raid at a home in Red Lake.

Red Lake police investigators, assisted by an agent from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, conducted a search warrant at the home Tuesday and seized a large amount of fentanyl, a cutting agent, and more than $4,600 in cash.

Matt Sayers, 46, and Lauryn Lussier, 26, were arrested on charges of drug possession with intent to sell, child endangerment, and criminal contempt. Both were booked into the Red Lake Detention Center.

