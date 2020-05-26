Two Occupants Involved In ATV Accident In Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man and a women were driving a side-by-side ATV traveling north on 110th Avenue, southwest of Little Falls when their ATV rolled. Both occupants were transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday May 24th, at approximately 7:12 p.m., their office received a report of an ATV accident with injuries at the intersection of 110th Street and 110th Avenue in Swan River Township, southwest of Little Falls, MN.

39-year-old Thomas Sowada of Little Falls, MN was driving a side-by-side ATV with passenger, 37-year-old Melissa Haggerty of Flensburg, MN. The ATV was traveling north on 110th Avenue, when it got to the intersection of 110th Street. They attempted to make a left turn when the ATV rolled.

Both occupants were transported by a Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Bowlus First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

