Two Juveniles Arrested For Assault In Bemidji

Two juveniles have been arrested following an assault in Bemidji on December 30.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred in the entryway of a building at 116 4th Street NW.

Upon arrival officers spoke with a witness and the victim who had suffered injuries to his head and face. The officers located the two suspects near 7th Street NW and Irvine Avenue.

The suspects are both 16 and were taken into custody. Reports have been forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for a charging decision.