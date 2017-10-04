DONATE

Two Injured, One Seriously, In Itasca County Crash

Clayton Castle
Oct. 4 2017
Two men were injured, including one with life-threatening injuries, in a car crash in Itasca County on Wednesday morning on Highway 169.

Andrew Francisco, 36, of Deer River, was driving a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix on the shoulder of EB Highway 169, before entering a lane on the highway, striking a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Timothy Dwyer, 55, of Grand Rapids.

Both cars lost control with the Silverado going into the media and the Grand Prix rolling off the side of the road, flipping onto its roof.

Francisco was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and found pinned in the rear seat of the vehicle, requiring extrication by the Trout Lake Fire Department.

Francisco was transported to Saint Lukes Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries while Dwyer was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Silverado was not injured.

