Two Injured In Train-Car Collision In Beltrami County

Two people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a car crash involving a train in Beltrami County.

Shortly after 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department received a call from a vehicle ONSTAR system, informing it of a motor vehicle crash involving a Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Freight Train and a pick-up truck.

The incident occured at the railroad crossing located on Centerline Road NW (CR 501) just south of US Highway 2 in Lammers Township. According to investigators, the car was traveling northbound on Centerline Rd. NW and entered the crossing where it was struck by the eastbound train.

Janice R. Callahan, 73, of Chatfield, MN, was the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and was transported to North Memorial Hospital by AirCare with potentially life-threatening injuries.

A passenger, 74-year-old Thomas Burke, also of Chatfield, was transported by ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department, the crossing is only controlled by a stop sign for north bound traffic.

The preliminary investigation concluded that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Other responding agencies to the scene included: Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office, Solway Fire Department, Shevlin Fire Department, North Memorial AirCare Service, and Bemidji Ambulance Service.