Two Injured In Morrison County Rollover

Josh Peterson
Oct. 5 2017
An early Thursday morning rollover crash has sent two people to the hospital.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 6:43 am, they received a report of a one-vehicle accident on 223rd Street, east of Jewel Road, approximately 2 miles north of Freedhem in Ripley Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 1995 Ford truck was traveling east on 223rd Street when the vehicle lost control and rolled.

An occupant of the vehicle, Christopher Keehr, 23, of Pierz was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries. Keehr was airlifted from the scene by Lifelink to St. Cloud Hospital and is listed in serious condition. Jared Keehr, 27, of Pierz was also an occupant of the vehicle and he was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by personal vehicle with unknown injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office .

The MN State Patrol is assisting with the crash scene reconstruction.

