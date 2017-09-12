Two Injured In Fort Ripley Crash
Two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon aat the intersection of Highway 371 and Bedow Road in Fort Ripley Township.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Robin Dale Kastonek, 55, of Fort Ripley, was driving a Chevy Blazer while traveling westbound in the median of Highway 371 to cross over to Bedow Road. Kastonek entered the southbound lanes of Highway 371 to cross and struck a PT Cruiser that was heading south on Highway 371. Gerald W. Botts, 59, of Pine River, drove the PT Crusier.
Two passengers in the PT Cruiser were transported by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd for non-life-threatening injuries.
