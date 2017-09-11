DONATE

Two Injured In Crow Wing County Crash

Clayton Castle
Sep. 11 2017
Two women are recovering from injuries sustained in a car crash on Sunday afternoon in Fort Ripley Township in Crow Wing County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Robin Kastonek, 55, of Fort Ripley, was turning onto southbound Highway 371 from westbound Bedow Road when his 1997 Chevrolet Blazer struck a 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser traveling southbound on Highway 371.

Caitlyn Botts, 21, and Kaylee Botts, 18, were passengers in the PT Cruiser, were injured and transported to Essentia Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the PT Cruiser, Gerald Botts, 59, of Pine River, and an infant in the PT Cruiser were not injured in the crash.

The Minnesota Highway Patrol was assisted in the investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department.

Clayton Castle
