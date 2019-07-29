Two Bridges On Willard Munger State Trail To Close Temporarily

Two bridges on Willard Munger State Trail will close temporarily starting July 29 due to bridge deck work.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the bridge locations are the Kettle River Bridge north of Rutledge and the Pine River Bridge south of Rutledge on the trail. Both bridges are scheduled to re-open after September 30.

“These bridge projects will improve the trail for years to come,” said Mary Straka, Moose Lake area supervisor for the Department of Natural Resources Parks and Trails Division. “We ask that people use good judgment, obey the closures and check the DNR website for updates.”

The Minnesota DNR reminds the community that road and trail conditions can change quickly. They advise people to check individual state park, state trail, or state forest webpages before planning trips to avoid being surprised and disappointed by temporary closures.