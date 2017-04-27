Two Big Names Added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Schedule

Two more names have been added to 2017 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

The Minnesota State Fair announced that R&B singer Usher and country musician Sam Hunt will take the stage this summer at the great Minnesota get together.

Usher will take the stage on Thursday, August. 31.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a special guest who will be announced at a later date.

Tickets cost $72 – $97 and go on sale May 5.

Sam Hunt will perform with LANCO and Ryan Follese on the last day of the fair, Monday September 4, at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets cost $58 to $68 and go on sale May 5.

For more information on other acts, or tickets, visit: http://www.mnstatefair.org