Two Arrested For Selling Meth In Crow Wing County

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the sale of large amounts of methamphetamines in Crow Wing County.

Drug agents from the Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division arrested Zachari Allen Kozar, 37, of Roseville, MN and Melissa Dawn Arola, 32, of St. Paul without incident. The two were arrested north of Crosby on Highway 6 just before noon on February 21. Undercover agents had purchased methamphetamine from Kozar over the past several weeks and bought about ¼ pound of methamphetamine from him just prior to when they arrested the two individuals.

Kozar is currently on federal parole for a 2012 drug conviction and agents plan on presenting this current case to federal prosecutors for consideration of additional federal drug charges.