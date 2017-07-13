Two Are In Custody After Brainerd Drug Bust
The Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division worked with the Baxter and Brainerd Police Departments to arrest 2 Brainerd individuals for selling marijuana.
Narcotics Investigator Prince arranged a meeting in Brainerd to meet up with the suspects. NI Prince went to the location in plain clothes and then rolled down the window, held out $40 in exchange for a cigarette pack with a plastic bag of marijuana inside.
Cody Allen Benedict, 27 and Jenifer Lyn Cooley, 33 were arrested on charges of a felony 5th degree marijuana mixture sale. The maximum sentence is 5 years in prison, $10,000 or both.
