Two Are In Custody After Brainerd Drug Bust

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 13 2017
The Lakes Area Drug Investigation Division worked with the Baxter and Brainerd Police Departments to arrest 2 Brainerd individuals for selling marijuana.

Narcotics Investigator Prince arranged a meeting in Brainerd to meet up with the suspects. NI Prince went to the location in plain clothes and then rolled down the window, held out $40 in exchange for a cigarette pack with a plastic bag of marijuana inside.

Cody Allen Benedict, 27 and Jenifer Lyn Cooley, 33 were arrested on charges of a felony 5th degree marijuana mixture sale. The maximum sentence is 5 years in prison, $10,000 or both.

 

 

 

 

 

 

