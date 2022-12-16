Lakeland PBS

Tribal Flags to Be Installed at Bemidji City Hall Next Week

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2022

Tribal flags will soon fly at Bemidji City Hall.

Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council approved three resolutions supporting the display of flags of the Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Band of Ojibwe at City Hall. The flags will be permanently installed next Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and all are invited to attend to help honor and celebrate the installation. The agenda includes and invocation, presentation of flags by White Earth, Leech Lake, and Red Lake veteran honor guards.

Little Bear Singers will provide the flag and traveling songs, and presentations will be made by local and tribal government leaders. Light refreshments will also be served.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Municipal Liquor Stores in MN Once Again Post Record Sales

Annual ‘Holiday Gifts For Kids’ Program Set to Distribute Toys for Bemidji Families

Northwoods Adventure: Special Olympics Holds 1st Unified Indigenous Games at Bemidji HS

Bemidji Rail Corridor Project on Track to Reach Fundraising Goal

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.