Tribal Flags to Be Installed at Bemidji City Hall Next Week

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tribal flags will soon fly at Bemidji City Hall.

Earlier this month, the Bemidji City Council approved three resolutions supporting the display of flags of the Red Lake Nation, Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and White Earth Band of Ojibwe at City Hall. The flags will be permanently installed next Monday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.

The event is open to the public, and all are invited to attend to help honor and celebrate the installation. The agenda includes and invocation, presentation of flags by White Earth, Leech Lake, and Red Lake veteran honor guards.

Little Bear Singers will provide the flag and traveling songs, and presentations will be made by local and tribal government leaders. Light refreshments will also be served.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today