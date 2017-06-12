DONATE

Trial Of Minnesota Police Officer Heads To Jury

Clayton Castle
Jun. 12 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota jury is weighing the fate of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the shooting last July of a black motorist.

Jeronimo Yanez, a 29-year-old Latino officer, is charged in the July 6 death of Philando Castile, who was black. Yanez shot Castile five times seconds after Castile told him he was carrying a gun. Castile had a permit for the weapon.

A 15-member jury was pared to 12 after closing arguments wrapped up and three alternates were dismissed. The final group of a dozen jurors includes both black jurors who heard testimony. The jury includes no Latino members.

