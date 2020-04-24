Lakeland PBS

Tri-County Health Now Offering Online Visits

Brad Hamilton — Apr. 24 2020

Tri-County Health officials announced this morning that it will now be offering online video visits for its patients.

The group is trying, like many hospitals around the world, to provide health care access while reducing the risk of spreading the Coronavirus.

This is a system that could be a possible positive innovation born from the pandemic.

We have seen other health care systems in the area, like Essential Health, expand to this online video system as well.

