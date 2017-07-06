Tri-County Health Care Earns Accreditation

Tri-County Health Care, located in Wadena, received a 3 year term of accreditation in CT (computed tomography) from a review by the American College of Radiology. CT scanning, also known as CAT scanning, is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical purposes.

Accreditation by the American College of Radiology is the highest level of image quality and patient safety. The award is granted based on the facilities’ standards and an evaluation from board-certified physicians and medical physicists. The areas assessed include: image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, non-profit health care system that offers care services such as minimally invasive surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics and rehabilitation. There 3 physical therapy clinics in Todd, Wadena and Otter Trail counties in addition to 6 satellite clinics located in Hennning, Bertha, Ottertail, Sebeka, Verndale and Baxter.