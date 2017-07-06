DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Tri-County Health Care Earns Accreditation

Sarah Winkelmann
Jul. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

Tri-County Health Care, located in Wadena, received a 3 year term of accreditation in CT (computed tomography) from a review by the American College of Radiology. CT scanning, also known as CAT scanning, is a noninvasive medical test that helps physicians diagnose and tailor treatments for various medical purposes.

Accreditation by the American College of Radiology is the highest level of image quality and patient safety. The award is granted based on the facilities’ standards and an evaluation from board-certified physicians and medical physicists. The areas assessed include: image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs.

Tri-County Health Care is a private, non-profit health care system that offers care services such as minimally invasive surgery, cancer care, diagnostic imaging, obstetrics and rehabilitation. There 3 physical therapy clinics in Todd, Wadena and Otter Trail counties in addition to 6 satellite clinics located in Hennning, Bertha, Ottertail, Sebeka, Verndale and Baxter.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Deer Spotted Inside Wadena Walmart

Grass Fire Breaks Out Near Wadena

Update: Missing 89-Year-Old Verndale Man Found Safe

Broadside Crash Injuries 20-Year-Old Motley Woman

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Kristi said

How about instead of stating as your headline he wasn't wearing his seatbelt....... Read More

Latest Story

Baxter Women Got A Surprise Visitor From A Man Fleeing The Police

A Brainerd man was trying to out run from the police when he ran straight into a women’s home in Baxter on Sunday. Police first received a
Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Latest Stories

Baxter Women Got A Surprise Visitor From A Man Fleeing The Police

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

DNR Is Upgrading System For Hunting And Fishing Licenses

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

United Way Of Bemidji Raises $14,000 To Support Food Packs For Children

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Bemidji's Otto Grimm Named First Team All-State By USA Today

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

Bemidji Fire Department Raises $4,000 To Give Muscular Dystrophy The Boot

Posted on Jul. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.