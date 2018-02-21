DONATE

TrekNorth School Goes On “Soft” Lockdown

Josh Peterson
Feb. 21 2018
After rumors of a potential threat circulated on social media, Bemidji’s TrekNorth junior and senior high school went into a “soft” lockdown Wednesday morning.

According to TrekNorth Executive Director Kristin Gustafson, on February 5, a student who was suspended told a friend he was going to shoot up the school.

On Tuesday, as students returned to class after a long holiday weekend, rumors began to stir on social media, prompting parents to contact the school.

In light of what has happened recently around the country, Gustafson said they erred on the side of caution. In a letter to parents, she said, “our students and our staff is our top priority.” Throughout the day, police were present and were monitoring the doors. The school also had an increased staff presence and restricted students from leaving for open campus.

TrekNorth also reached out to ISD 31’s school resource officer.

The police did a threat assessment and safety check where the threat was deemed not viable.

TrekNorth will hold a meeting tomorrow at 5:30 pm for parents and guardians who may have questions or concerns.

  1. Rhonda Dockendorf Feb. 21 2018 at 6:24pm

    Thank you Trek North for taking action!!

