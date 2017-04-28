TrekNorth Launches Mountain Bike Team



While sharing with students the benefits of mountain biking, Gary Sjoquist, the founder and board member of the Minnesota High School Cycling League spent some time at TrekNorth Charter School to help the school launch its new mountain bike team.

The team will compete in the Minnesota High School Cycling League, which is a member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA).

Since the inception of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) in 2009, student athlete participation has gone from 568 students nationwide to over 10,000 participants in 2016. Mountain biking has been one of the fastest growing varsity sports in the nation.

TrekNorth has 23 student athletes interested in becoming the newest participants in the sport. The team of 23 students is made up of nine males and 14 females from both the junior and senior high.

In a press release from TrekNorth, the school says that mountain biking will be extremely beneficial to the student body for multiple reasons ranging from it being a lifelong outdoor activity, which has countless health and wellness benefits to how it ties in with the school’s experiential learning, Outdoor Adventure Program.