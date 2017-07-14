TrekNorth Charter School Selects New Director

A familiar face around TrekNorth Charter School will now be director.

Kristin Gustafson has been named as the TrekNorth’s new director. Gustafson was named interim director after former director Dan McKeon left to join a charter school in St. Cloud.

Gustafson has been an art teacher at TrekNorth since 2006 and over the past three years has acted as the schools assistant director.

On Tuesday the TrekNorth School Board officially appointed Gustafson as the new director.

According to her bio on TrekNorths website, Gustafson worked as an art teacher in Long Prairie and the Hayfield School Districts. She says she believes whole heartedly in giving every student the opportunity to take an Advanced Placement Class and offering opportunities for growth in character and understanding through Service Learning and Outdoor Adventure Programs.