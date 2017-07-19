Transcripts Reveal Woman Called 911 Twice Before Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An Australian woman who was shot to death by a Minneapolis police officer that night called 911 twice to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home.

City officials on Wednesday released transcripts of the 911 calls that Justine Damond made Saturday night. Damond was killed by a responding officer after she approached their squad car when it finally arrived.

Damond made her first call at 11:27 p.m., when she said she heard a possible sexual assault. Damond told the dispatcher she wasn’t sure but thought a woman was in distress. She called back eight minutes later when no officers had arrived and told the dispatcher she was worried they had the gone to the wrong address.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.