Townships Across The State Hold Local Elections On Township Day

Every year on the second Tuesday in March townships across Minnesota hold their annual meetings and elections during Township Day.

Township Day is a way for small, grassroots communities to come together and voice their opinions on local issues with other township residents and officials. Minnesota has 1,781 townships in total. Many also use the day to hold elections for township officers and to vote on their annual tax levy.

“I think what makes the townships unique is that the town residents get, what I look at as, personal service. It’s easy for them to call the supervisor, call somebody on the Planning and Zoning Committee. They can get their questions answered right away and we’re just smaller. We’re a smaller group. If you call the county and it might be awhile before they get to it, but typically with a township we can get to it that same day,” explained Greg Smith, Crow Wing Township Supervisor.

There are 28 townships in Crow Wing County and approximately 914,00 people across Minnesota are residents of a township.