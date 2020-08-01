Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers from Gainesville

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

August 8 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers returned to Gainesville, Florida, the hometown of Petty and bandmates Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. They performed an electrifying and emotional concert – joined on several songs by Stevie Nicks. This taped program of the live concert features some of their greatest hits including “Free Fallin,'” “Mary Jane’s Last Dance, ” “I Won’t Back Down,” and more.