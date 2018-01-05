Three Teens Injured In Baxter Crash
A Wednesday night crash in Baxter sent three teenagers to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Baxter Police Department.
Jadin D. Schiller, 17, of Brainerd, was traveling east on Highland Scenic Road in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, turning onto Highway 371 when the car collided with a Toyota Camry, driven by 18-year-old Megan Rose Wilhelm.
Wilhelm and her three passengers, 13-year-olds Lori and Luke Wilhelm, were transported to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries. Schiller did not sustain injuries.
The Baxter Police Department is still investigating the crash.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Dayton acts like this is a God-send but it really only comes down to $6/week for... Read More
JP is a wonderful man full of caring and belief... thank you for sharing...... Read More
Thank you Miss Moore fpr your reporting on the homeless shelter. :)... Read More
JP has been a family friend my entire life and he is an inspiration to all. Than... Read More