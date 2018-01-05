DONATE

Three Teens Injured In Baxter Crash

Clayton Castle
Jan. 5 2018
A Wednesday night crash in Baxter sent three teenagers to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the Baxter Police Department.

Jadin D. Schiller, 17, of Brainerd, was traveling east on Highland Scenic Road in a Chevrolet Trailblazer, turning onto Highway 371 when the car collided with a Toyota Camry, driven by 18-year-old Megan Rose Wilhelm.

Wilhelm and her three passengers, 13-year-olds Lori and Luke Wilhelm, were transported to the hospital by private vehicle with minor injuries. Schiller did not sustain injuries.

The Baxter Police Department is still investigating the crash.

