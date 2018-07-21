Three Arrested In Cass Lake Drug Bust

A drug bust near Cass Lake Elementary School has landed three people behind bars.

Law enforcement received numerous complaints regarding the home on 4th Street in the city of Cass Lake. Public concerns were generally specific to the amount of traffic at the home and suspected drug sales originating from it.

On Wednesday, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Paul Bunyan Task Force ended a month-long investigation into the sales and distribution of heroin. 48-year-old Robert Mcrunels of Detroit, MI, 34-year-old Karla Thompson of Cass Lake, and 63-year-old Annadine Houle of Cass Lake were all arrested in connection to the case.

Two search warrants were executed as a result of the investigation, which led to a large sum of cash being located as well as eight juvenile children located inside the house. Four of the children were placed on health and safety holds, and the other four children were turned over to the care of other family members.