Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Three Arrested In Cass Lake Drug Bust

Nathan Green
Jul. 20 2018
Leave a Comment

A drug bust near Cass Lake Elementary School has landed three people behind bars.

Law enforcement received numerous complaints regarding the home on 4th Street in the city of Cass Lake. Public concerns were generally specific to the amount of traffic at the home and suspected drug sales originating from it.

On Wednesday, Leech Lake Tribal Police and the Paul Bunyan Task Force ended a month-long investigation into the sales and distribution of heroin. 48-year-old Robert Mcrunels of Detroit, MI, 34-year-old Karla Thompson of Cass Lake, and 63-year-old Annadine Houle of Cass Lake were all arrested in connection to the case.

Two search warrants were executed as a result of the investigation, which led to a large sum of cash being located as well as eight juvenile children located inside the house. Four of the children were placed on health and safety holds, and the other four children were turned over to the care of other family members.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

Walking Shield Provides Free Medical Care In Cass Lake Area

Community Spotlight: Cass Lake Summer Fest

Four Alexandria Residents Charged for Drug-Related Crimes

Five Arrested in Crow Wing County Drug Bust

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Revive Minnesota Team for coming to invest in our community!! Bless yo... Read More

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

First time viewing this segment, it is so awesome to see these kids learning and... Read More

Shane Lee said

I am STOKED about the 20 for 20 stories!... Read More

Latest Story

In Focus: 70th Annual Bemidji MusiCamp Hits All The Right Notes

For 70 years, students from all over the state have traveled to Bemidji State University for the Bemidji MusiCamp. The summer experience has
Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Latest Stories

In Focus: 70th Annual Bemidji MusiCamp Hits All The Right Notes

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Ellison Campaigns in Brainerd for State Attorney General

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Brainerd Recruiting Company Holds Change Of Command

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Swanson Facing Pressure to Drop Nolan as Gubernatorial Running Mate

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Open Your Heart Campaign to Match Funds Donated to Food Shelves in July

Posted on Jul. 20 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.