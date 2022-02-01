Lakeland PBS

Thousands of Anglers Turn Out for Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza

Ryan BowlerJan. 31 2022

The 32nd annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza brought thousands of anglers to Gull Lake this past Saturday.

Over 13,000 of anglers gathered on Gull Lake arrived to compete for over $200,000 in prizes, and over 2,000 spectators showed up to witness the largest charitable ice fishing contest in the world.

The weather cooperated as it was one of the warmer contests in tournament history with a high of 25 degrees and wind speeds of under 10 mph. The competition started at noon and went on until 3 PM.

The top fish were all walleye of over four pounds, but 2022 Ice Fishing Extravaganza Champion Cody Sablatura won with a northern pike coming in at just over nine pounds. Between the choice of a Ford F-150 and a GMC 4×4 pickup as his grand prize, Sablatura chose the new GMC pickup.

Many different winners won tons of different prizes for different categories and raffles. All official results and scoreboards can be found on icefishing.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Brainerd Area Soldier Returns Home from 3rd Tour to Surprise Daughter at School

29 New COVID-19 Deaths, 12,098 New Cases Reported Monday in MN

Spending, Crime Top Lawmakers’ Agendas for 2022 Session

Brainerd Public School Officials Discuss Safety at District Buildings

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.