This Year’s Anishinaabe Sobriety Run May See Biggest Participation Yet

It’s day two of the annual Anishinaabe Sobriety Run, and this year might just see some of their biggest participation numbers yet.

The four-day run always happens around the first week of August. It starts in Red Lake and goes to Leech Lake on the first day, then Leech Lake to Grand Rapids on day two, Grand Rapids to Floodwood for day three, and then the runners end in Sawyer on day four where everyone participates in a special sobriety pow wow. This year, more than 40 runners participated in the first two days, and those runners spanned all generations.

Runners can come and go as they please, so anyone who wishes to join is welcome to hop in anywhere along the route.