This Year’s Anishinaabe Sobriety Run May See Biggest Participation Yet
It’s day two of the annual Anishinaabe Sobriety Run, and this year might just see some of their biggest participation numbers yet.
The four-day run always happens around the first week of August. It starts in Red Lake and goes to Leech Lake on the first day, then Leech Lake to Grand Rapids on day two, Grand Rapids to Floodwood for day three, and then the runners end in Sawyer on day four where everyone participates in a special sobriety pow wow. This year, more than 40 runners participated in the first two days, and those runners spanned all generations.
Runners can come and go as they please, so anyone who wishes to join is welcome to hop in anywhere along the route.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
This story has false information.. for 1 thing the male did NOT get arrested and... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More