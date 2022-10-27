Lakeland PBS

The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds BBQing Classes

Ryan BowlerOct. 26 2022

For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss.

David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different cooking techniques. The classes provide the opportunity for anyone of any skill level to learn how to get started or pick up a few tips and tricks to enhance what you might already know from a barbecue pro.

More information on The Smokestack can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

MN 8th Congressional District Candidates Stauber, Schultz Square Off in Area Debate

Construction Begins on New Roof for Brainerd Water Tower

Trump Backs Jensen for MN Governor, Democrats Pounce

Madden’s on Gull Lake Hosts Event for All Over MEA Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.