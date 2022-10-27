The Smokestack in Brainerd Holds BBQing Classes

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For the month of October, The Smokestack BBQ Supply Store in Brainerd has done something special by bringing in a local barbecue pro to teach classes on how to barbecue like a boss.

David Ellis of Machete Boys BBQ was brought in to demonstrate his work and to show different cooking techniques. The classes provide the opportunity for anyone of any skill level to learn how to get started or pick up a few tips and tricks to enhance what you might already know from a barbecue pro.

More information on The Smokestack can be found on their website.

