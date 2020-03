Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Brainerd Lakes area outreach program is stepping up during these challenging times. Brad Hamilton met with some of the hardworking people behind the program dedicated to feeding all in need.

You can help donate by going to The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes’ website.

