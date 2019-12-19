The Center in Brainerd Lets Seniors Spend Time With Peers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Brainerd, The Center is an active aging group for seniors who may not have any family in the area or have had their friends have pass away. At the Center, they do can different activities and spend time with their peers, especially during the holidays. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.

Anyone that would like to become a member must be 55 and up. You can stop into The Center Monday through Friday to sign up and become a member for a $20 annual fee.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today