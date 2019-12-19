The Center in Brainerd Lets Seniors Spend Time With Peers
In Brainerd, The Center is an active aging group for seniors who may not have any family in the area or have had their friends have pass away. At the Center, they do can different activities and spend time with their peers, especially during the holidays. Chantelle Calhoun has the story.
Anyone that would like to become a member must be 55 and up. You can stop into The Center Monday through Friday to sign up and become a member for a $20 annual fee.
