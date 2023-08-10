Tentative Contract Agreement Reached Between Blandin Paper, Union
Blandin Paper Company officials and Teamsters Local 346 membership have reached a tentative agreement for a three-year labor contract for 166 hourly employees at the Grand Rapids mill.
The deal was reached Thursday after two days of negotiations. The union will be presenting this offer to its membership for a vote at noon on Friday, August 11th at the Reif Center in Grand Rapids.
The Blandin workers went on Strike on July 15th and said they did so due to insufficient wages, an unfair two-tier economic and benefit system, and employee staffing levels.
