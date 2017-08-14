DONATE

Targets Buys Tech Company To Start Same Day Delivery

Clayton Castle
Aug. 14 2017
NEW YORK (AP) — Target is buying a delivery logistics company to help it offer same-day delivery service to in-store shoppers.

Software made by San Francisco-based Grand Junction connects retailers with about 700 delivery companies around the country that pick up items from distribution centers and take them to customers.

Expanding delivery and making it faster have been key areas retailers have focused on to attract convenience-seeking shoppers.

Target has been working with Grand Junction to test same-day delivery at a New York store. Shoppers there can ask to have items delivered that day for a fee. Target plans to expand the service to other New York locations this year, then bring it to other major cities next year.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. did not say how much it is paying for Grand Junction.

