Takedown Gym Breaks Ground On Renovation And Expansion Project

The excitement surrounding the visit of the Stanley Cup to Brainerd was evident a few months ago when Josh Archibald visited Takedown Gym in Brainerd. Experiencing more momentum and growth than originally thought, the gym broke grown today on a new renovation and expansion project.

The project will add a large open gym area, featuring a basketball court and a turf field. It will also add a spin room and other features, including renovating the current space. The project will build on Takedown Gym’s mission of attracting people of all ages and backgrounds.

Manager Joe Ciardelli says that the project will also benefit those the gym currently serves.

The momentum and growth Takedown has seen in its first four years is what motivates Owner Sean Kramer and the entire staff at the gym.

The project is expected to be complete in mid-to-late Spring 2018.