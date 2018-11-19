Swanville Teen Killed In Crash

A Swanville teenager was killed Saturday evening after her vehicle went off the road.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says their office received a report of a one-vehicle crash Saturday at approximately 6:17 pm, near the intersection of 100th Ave and 90th Street, northwest of Bowlus, in Swan River Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 16-year-old Kalie Olson of Swanville, was driving a 2007 Chrysler Sebring and traveling west on 90th Street. Olson’s vehicle went off the road and hit a drainage ditch. Olson was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.