Superintendent Speaks On Brainerd High School Yearbook Comments

Nathan Green
Jun. 27 2017
It’s been a month since a quote in the Brainerd High School yearbook was discovered which made direct, threatening comments regarding President Donald Trump. Clayton Castle sat down with Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson to discuss the current status of the investigation.

