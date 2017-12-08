Students Suing Minnesota High School Over Free Speech Rights

EDINA, Minn. (AP) — Five Minnesota high school students who are members of a conservative club say their free speech rights were violated when the school ended its sponsorship over the group’s criticism of a student protest.

Members of the Edina High School Young Conservatives Club and their parents are suing the school and district. The complaint alleges that the group was wrongfully terminated for statements opposing a protest during the playing of taps and the national anthem in a Veterans Day assembly.

The Star Tribune reports that club members complained on social media and sent private chat messages among themselves that contained disparaging remarks about other students. Those were made public in a YouTube video.

An attorney for the students says the group continues to plan activities, but participation has dwindled since termination.