Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Students For The Environment At BSU Taking Part In Global Climate Strike

Sep. 19 2019

Students for the Environment at Bemidji State University is planning a peaceful march this Friday to urge students and community members to protest against inaction on climate change.

The Global Climate Strike will take place at noon in front of the Hobson Memorial Union and will end at the Paul and Babe statues. BSU’s Students for the Environment are joining forces with the Bemidji Citizen’s Climate Lobby to show solidarity and to demand climate justice. Afterwards, protestors will meet with members of the city council to discuss climate change.

“It’s really, really important to say that we care and to show that we care, because I can recycle and you can recycle and I can compost. But that last little bit will not make the difference that we need to make at this point. We need our corporations and our businesses and our leaders to listen to us. And the only way that they’ll listen to us is if we make ourselves heard,” said Anna Haynes, a Student for the Environment member.

The Global Climate Strike is a coordinated strike that is expected to take place around the world to protest government and business inaction on climate change. The strike comes just days before the United Nation’s Climate Action Summit. More information on the BSU strike can be found here.

Malaak Khattab

Contact Lakeland News

Malaak Khattab
mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

BSU Breaks Ground For New Hagg-Sauer Building

Birds, Bees Butterflies Bemidji Hosting 3rd Annual Monarch Butterfly Festival

Bemidji Community Comes Out For 14th Annual BSU Community Appreciation Day

Strike Up The Band: BSU Announces Dates & Performers For Annual Concert Series

Latest Story

Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Shooting Deaths On Red Lake Reservation

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to prison for heroin trafficking, resulting in the shooting deaths of two individuals on the Red Lake
Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Latest Stories

Man Sentenced For Drug-Related Shooting Deaths On Red Lake Reservation

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Cass County Falls Prevention Task Force To Host 3rd Annual Fall Awareness Fair

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Local Bemidji Attorney Running For State Senate District 5

Posted on Sep. 19 2019

Upperclassmen Leading Brainerd Boys Soccer In 2019

Posted on Sep. 18 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Hasselback Potatoes

Posted on Sep. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.