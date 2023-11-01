Lakeland PBS

Students at Eagle View Elementary Near Pequot Lakes Raise Funds in Glow Run

Breanna Vinkemeier — Nov. 1 2023

Students at Eagle View Elementary, a part of the Pequot Lakes Public Schools, laced up their running shoes for a glow run on Tuesday to help support the PTA’s main fundraiser of the year.

Each year, the school holds a color run to help the PTA fund field trips and an assortment of other things like classroom improvements and school supplies. With Tuesday’s cold weather, the event was moved indoors for a glow run.

The PTA sets a goal of $25,000 each year, and each student is encouraged to fundraise for the event. But it also lets kids run, gallop, or dance around the gym and brings smiles to their faces.

Students have helped raise over $30,000 for the PTA this year.

