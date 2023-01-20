Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly.

School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.

Members of the district crisis team and community specialists have been on hand since the news of the death was shared. Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent Heidi Hahn told Lakeland News that school counselors are on-site full time, additional Northern Pines Mental Health staff is also on site, and the Brainerd Lakes Ministerial Association, led by Dale Kuglin, is on-site and available for students and staff.

In addition, two school psychologists are on-site and have helped prepare staff to identify students that may be struggling.

